Is pop music the new feminism?

I was honoured to be invited to join a panel to discuss the role of women in pop music, alongside singer-songwriter Roisin Murphy and Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, in a debate chaired by writer and broadcaster Miranda Sawyer.

This was the 15th event in the ongoing series, 37 Things You Need To Know About Modern Britain, which is a partnership between BUG and The House of St Barnabas.

The Adventures of Lulu Levan – this Friday 26/8/16

Lulu Levan is back on Friday August 26th for a bank holiday special. As some of you may know, she is now only making an appearance at the HOSB every few months, so catch her while you can!

SPECIAL GUEST! CLAIRE HUGHES (DJ MAG) WILL BE JOINING HER FOR A BACK TO BACK DJ-OFF!

Party vibes will most definitely be in the house (of St Barnabas), the Garden room will be jumping to everything from Fela Kuti and Michael Jackson, through to A Guy Called Gerald, Todd Terje and Romanthony.

Lulu has been busy setting dance floors alight all summer, at The Goodwood Festival of Speed, Electric House and LoveBox. So make sure you put this date in your diary and come and join her for some end-of-the-summer fun, before she heads off to Bestival.

Remember her motto: All killers, no fillers!

More about Lulu right here.

To RSVP for limited guest list and for more info, contact mslululevay@gmail.com

Raise The Roof!

I was the resident DJ for Mazda’s Raise The Roof, at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, replacing Tom Ravenscroft (6 Music). It was an amazing experience. Hope to be there next year.

“The stage will be hosted by the Royal Organ Duo and DJ Lulu Le Vay and feature standout performances from some of the best acts of last year, Brassroots and Gospel House Choir, along with a similar stellar line up of new and up and coming artists on Goodwood’s only live music stage”

Get the full low-down right here.

 

Summer DJ gigs!

JULY

Friday 1st – resident at Beer Box, In The Meantime sessions @ North Greenwich, Peninsula Square (6pm-9pm)

Friday 1st – Electric House, Ladbroke Grove (10pm-2am)

Saturday 2nd – resident at Beer Box, In The Meantime sessions @ North Greenwich, Peninsula Square (6pm-9pm)

Thursday 7th – resident at Beer Box, In The Meantime sessions @ North Greenwich, Peninsula Square (6pm-9pm)

Saturday 9th – private party (birthday)

Friday 15th – Lovebox @ Victoria Park, Tequila Town (4-5pm)

Saturday 16th – Electric House, Ladbroke Grove (10pm-2am)

Saturday 23rd – private party (wedding)

Saturday 30th – H&M Oxford Street (4pm-8pm)

AUGUST

Friday 12th – South Place Hotel @ Moorgate (Secret Garden, 6pm-10pm)

Friday 26th – House of St Barnabas, Soho

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 8th-11th – Bestival, Rev Rides, Slow Motion area

Friday 9th – private party (wedding)

Saturday 24th – private party, House of St Barnabas, Soho

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 