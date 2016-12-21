Lulu Levan is back on Friday August 26th for a bank holiday special. As some of you may know, she is now only making an appearance at the HOSB every few months, so catch her while you can!

SPECIAL GUEST! CLAIRE HUGHES (DJ MAG) WILL BE JOINING HER FOR A BACK TO BACK DJ-OFF!

Party vibes will most definitely be in the house (of St Barnabas), the Garden room will be jumping to everything from Fela Kuti and Michael Jackson, through to A Guy Called Gerald, Todd Terje and Romanthony.

Lulu has been busy setting dance floors alight all summer, at The Goodwood Festival of Speed, Electric House and LoveBox. So make sure you put this date in your diary and come and join her for some end-of-the-summer fun, before she heads off to Bestival.

Remember her motto: All killers, no fillers!

More about Lulu right here.

To RSVP for limited guest list and for more info, contact mslululevay@gmail.com

