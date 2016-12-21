JULY
Friday 1st – resident at Beer Box, In The Meantime sessions @ North Greenwich, Peninsula Square (6pm-9pm)
Friday 1st – Electric House, Ladbroke Grove (10pm-2am)
Saturday 2nd – resident at Beer Box, In The Meantime sessions @ North Greenwich, Peninsula Square (6pm-9pm)
Thursday 7th – resident at Beer Box, In The Meantime sessions @ North Greenwich, Peninsula Square (6pm-9pm)
Saturday 9th – private party (birthday)
Friday 15th – Lovebox @ Victoria Park, Tequila Town (4-5pm)
Saturday 16th – Electric House, Ladbroke Grove (10pm-2am)
Saturday 23rd – private party (wedding)
Saturday 30th – H&M Oxford Street (4pm-8pm)
AUGUST
Friday 12th – South Place Hotel @ Moorgate (Secret Garden, 6pm-10pm)
Friday 26th – House of St Barnabas, Soho
SEPTEMBER
Thursday 8th-11th – Bestival, Rev Rides, Slow Motion area
Friday 9th – private party (wedding)
Saturday 24th – private party, House of St Barnabas, Soho
