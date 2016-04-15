The Adventures of Lulu Levan Feat. Leo Zero

Posted on by lululevay
Friday April 29th, 2016
The House of St Barnabas
1 Greek Street, W1D 4NQ
8-1 / RSVP only

hosb.org.uk


With Larry Levan fever in the air due to the recent release ‘Genius of Time’ which is an anthology of remixes and productions, his long lost sister Lulu Levan is back at The House of St Barnabas with another musical adventure. This time, Lulu is being joined by remixer and DJ master, Leo Zero, who has re-touched the likes of Florence & The Machine and Everything But The Girl – to name just a few. More about him here.  Lulu has DJed with him before and the Lulu & Leo combo is electric. 

Expect a whole night of inspirational music, featuring new tracks by Hot Toddy, Kraak & Smaak, Joey Negro and The Reflex, through to classic tunes by Missy Elliot, James Brown, Prince, The Jackson 5, Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder. 

To RSVP for limited guest list and for more info, contact mslululevay@gmail.com

twitter.com/lululevan

twitter.com/HoStBarnabas

soundcloud.com/lululevay

 

