Raise The Roof!

Posted on by lululevay

I was the resident DJ for Mazda’s Raise The Roof, at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, replacing Tom Ravenscroft (6 Music). It was an amazing experience. Hope to be there next year.

fos_15chrislee_0218-520x346

“The stage will be hosted by the Royal Organ Duo and DJ Lulu Le Vay and feature standout performances from some of the best acts of last year, Brassroots and Gospel House Choir, along with a similar stellar line up of new and up and coming artists on Goodwood’s only live music stage”

Get the full low-down right here.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s